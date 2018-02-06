By EUOBSERVER

Catalonia ought to replace its self-exiled separatist leader Carles Puigdemont with someone "who sees things differently", Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said on Sunday, El Pais reports. The Catalan parliament has postponed Puigdemont's investiture as president amid legal doubt if it can do it without his physical presence. Puigdemont himself has hired a large villa in a leafy Brussels suburb, where he fled to avoid arrest on a Spanish warrant.