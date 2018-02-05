Monday

5th Feb 2018

Ticker

Rajoy urges Catalonia to abandon Puigdemont

By

Catalonia ought to replace its self-exiled separatist leader Carles Puigdemont with someone "who sees things differently", Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said on Sunday, El Pais reports. The Catalan parliament has postponed Puigdemont's investiture as president amid legal doubt if it can do it without his physical presence. Puigdemont himself has hired a large villa in a leafy Brussels suburb, where he fled to avoid arrest on a Spanish warrant.

Opinion

EU needs commitment to rights in West Balkans

The European Commission's new West Balkans strategy means well - but it will need serious commitment to respecting the rule of law, not just paying attention when violence flares.

Opinion

'Macedonia' no longer needs inverted commas

Not every Greek is obsessed with the 'threat' of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia changing its name to something more pronounceable. In fact, the rest of the world thinks we are insane.

Agenda

Western Balkans and Brexit restart This Week

The EU Commission will unveil its strategy for the Western Balkans in an effort to keep the strategically important region close. It will be a busy week at the EP with geo-blocking – almost – coming to an end.

