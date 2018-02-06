By EUOBSERVER

Four months after an inconclusive election, Germany's centre-right CDU/CSU and centre-left SPD parties have said they needed more time to finalise details of a new 'Grand Coalition'. "We did good groundwork yesterday but there are still important issues that need to be resolved," chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, her self-imposed deadline for a deal, with labour rules and healthcare reforms still under discussion after difficult talks on migration.