By EUOBSERVER

The eurozone registered in January 2018 its highest economic output level since June 2006, confirming 2017's positive trend, financial company IHS Markit's data showed on Monday. The IHS's PMI index - measuring the performance of manufacturing and services firms - was 58.8 in January, up from December's 58.1 and from a 58.6 of expected estimates. France had the best performance (59.6), followed by Germany and Italy (both 59.0).