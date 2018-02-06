By EUOBSERVER

The Belgian prosecutor called Monday for a 20-year jail sentence, including 13 years without remission, against Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving alleged member of 2015 Paris attacks terror group, and Sofien Ayari, another suspected terrorist. Both are on trial over their involvement in a shooting with the police in a Brussels flat where they were hiding with others in 2016. A 20-year sentence is the highest the prosecutor could ask.