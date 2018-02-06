Ticker
Juncker: 'stupid' to attack cohesion and agriculture policies
By EUOBSERVER
EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told MEPs on Tuesday the next long-term EU budget needs to make sensible savings, but member states "shouldn't bear down on cohesion policy and the common agriculture policy". "I've got to speak out against this stupid, poorly thought-through attitude whereby we need to mount a full attack on cohesion policy and common agriculture policy," he said. The Commission's proposals are expected in May.