European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday there is a "big danger" that the 'spitzenkandidat' process will be abandoned for the 2019 European elections. He told MEPs in Strasbourg he has "the feeling that there is almost a majority" of member states against it. "We need to be standing by our spitzenkandidat system," he said, saying it was "a tiny piece of democratic progress."