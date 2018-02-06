Ticker
Greek Novartis 'corruption' case could involve ex-PMs
By EUOBSERVER
Greek prosecutors have asked parliament to hand over documents relating to an alleged €50m corruption scandal that could involve two former prime ministers and eight former ministers. They suspect the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to have paid doctors and politicians to sell overpriced medicines. The case could be bigger than the Siemens scandal, justice minister Stavros Kontonis said on Tuesday. The German firm bribed officials in the early 2000s.