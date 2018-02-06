Ticker
MEPs concerned on complexity of clean energy funds
By EUOBSERVER
MEPs adopted a non-binding text on Tuesday saying they were "concerned about the large number and complexity of existing financial instruments" dedicated to clean energy projects, and asked for greater coherence. The text was supported by 559 of 751 MEPs. Moments earlier, MEPs adopted new legislation which would set up two new energy-related funds: a Modernisation Fund and an Innovation Fund, as part of the reformed emissions trading system.