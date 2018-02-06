Tuesday

MEPs concerned on complexity of clean energy funds

MEPs adopted a non-binding text on Tuesday saying they were "concerned about the large number and complexity of existing financial instruments" dedicated to clean energy projects, and asked for greater coherence. The text was supported by 559 of 751 MEPs. Moments earlier, MEPs adopted new legislation which would set up two new energy-related funds: a Modernisation Fund and an Innovation Fund, as part of the reformed emissions trading system.

Western Balkans: A new start for Europe

The European Commission is rarely praised for bold action these days - but the EU Strategy for the Western Balkans deserves applause.

EU draws red line on UK customs deal

Britain cannot keep its EU trade perks if it quits the customs union, the European Commission has warned as Brexit talks resume.

