By EUOBSERVER

Denmark's centre-right government, which relies on support from the anti-EU anti-immigrant Danish People's Party, has proposed to ban the niqab and burqa. Wearing one would result in a €135 fine. "It is incompatible with the values ​​in Danish society and disrespectful to the community to keep one's face hidden when meeting each other in public spaces," said justice minister Soren Pape Poulsen. Similar bans exist in Belgium, Bulgaria, and France.