By EUOBSERVER

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Martin Schulz is set to be the foreign affairs ministers in the upcoming coalition government, according to German media. The interior minister will go to Horst Seehofer, the leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), who is one of the main critics of chancellor Angela Merkel's migration policy. The finance minister is expected to be SPD Hamburg mayor Olaf Scholz.