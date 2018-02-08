Thursday

8th Feb 2018

MEPs: 'Spitzenkandidat' process must elect Juncker successor

The European Parliament adopted a text on Wednesday saying that the next leader of the European Commission should be one of the political groups' lead candidates in the 2019 parliament elections. They said they would reject any candidate to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker put forward by member states, if it was not one that had been appointed as so-called 'Spitzenkandidat'. Some 160 of 751 MEPs voted to remove the threat.

Privacy chiefs wary of lagging EU states on new data rules

EU data protection chiefs are worried member states won't be ready when a new wide-sweeping general data protection regulation goes live on 25 May. National laws still need to be passed to ensure data authorities can enforce the regulation EU-wide.

Centre-right torpedoes pan-EU electoral lists plan

Parliament's largest group, the EPP, nixes idea of MEPs elected by citizens from multiple member states - but backs plans to keep the 'Spitzenkandidat' system for 2019, which hands power to parliament (and thus voters) to select Commission president.

MEPs to look for 'bullet-proof' pesticide approval

After the controversial glyphosate authorisation renewal saga, a new European Parliament committee will review future authorisation procedures, in a bid to avoid scientific and procedural mistakes. Its composition will be voted on by MEPs on Thursday.

German coalition talks drag on

Christian Democrats and Social Democrats were still negotiating in the early hours of Wednesday. But the already agreed chapter on Europe is the "most Europeanised approach for years", says one expert.

