By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament adopted a text on Wednesday saying that the next leader of the European Commission should be one of the political groups' lead candidates in the 2019 parliament elections. They said they would reject any candidate to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker put forward by member states, if it was not one that had been appointed as so-called 'Spitzenkandidat'. Some 160 of 751 MEPs voted to remove the threat.