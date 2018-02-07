By EUOBSERVER

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Poland should not be "rewriting history" after a controversial bill signed into law that imposes jail terms for suggesting the country was complicit in the Holocaust. "We find this law unwelcome, we must not rewrite history, it's never very good," Le Drian warned Wednesday, adding he hoped Poles would choose a different path at the next elections, getting rid of "nationalist choices".