By EUOBSERVER

Greek EU commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos has accused "sick minds" of inventing accusations he was part of a bribery ring as Greek health minister three years ago. Prosecutors are investigating if Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis paid Avramopoulos and nine others some €50 million in return for letting it fix prices in Greece. "It's an unprecedented plot … only sick minds could have invented and attempted it," Avramopoulos said.