Ticker
Commission slaps anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission on Thursday imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on Chinese corrosion-resistant steel, mainly used in construction, after an investigation confirmed that producers were dumping the product on the EU market. The EU has previously imposed provisional duties on this type of steel. The measures that will be in place for the next five years range from 17.2 percent to 27.9 percent, the EU executive said.