Ticker
EU Commission: no comment on Avramopoulos allegations
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission has "nothing more to add" to what home affairs commissioner Dimitri Avramopoulos said to deny his involvement in an alleged bribery case in which the Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis is suspected of having paid politicians to have better access to the Greek market. Asked whether commission president Juncker asked details from Greece's Avramopoulos, the commission spokesman said Juncker is "following closely".