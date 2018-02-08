Thursday

8th Feb 2018

Ticker

EU Commission: no comment on Avramopoulos allegations

The European Commission has "nothing more to add" to what home affairs commissioner Dimitri Avramopoulos said to deny his involvement in an alleged bribery case in which the Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis is suspected of having paid politicians to have better access to the Greek market. Asked whether commission president Juncker asked details from Greece's Avramopoulos, the commission spokesman said Juncker is "following closely".

Data privacy chiefs wary of lagging EU states

EU data protection chiefs are worried member states won't be ready when a new wide-sweeping general data protection regulation goes live on 25 May. National laws still need to be passed to ensure data authorities can enforce the regulation EU-wide.

Centre-right torpedoes pan-EU electoral lists plan

Parliament's largest group, the EPP, nixes idea of MEPs elected by citizens from multiple member states - but backs plans to keep the 'Spitzenkandidat' system for 2019, which hands power to parliament (and thus voters) to select Commission president.

MEPs to look for 'bullet-proof' pesticide approval

After the controversial glyphosate authorisation renewal saga, a new European Parliament committee will review future authorisation procedures, in a bid to avoid scientific and procedural mistakes. Its composition will be voted on by MEPs on Thursday.

