An OLAF report into EU-funded public lighting projects involving a firm once part-owned by Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's son-in-law alleges the firm ran an "organised fraudulent" scheme and urged Hungarian authorities to investigate whether it constitutes "organised crime", local news portal 24.hu reported Thursday. The report earlier uncovered "serious irregularities." Hungarian authorities launched an investigation last month, but an earlier investigation into the same case has already been dropped.