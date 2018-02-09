Ticker
Barnier: Brexit transition period is 'not a given'
By EUOBSERVER
EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned the UK that the transition period London is seeking is "not a given". He told reporters Friday that "significant" disagreements exist between the UK and the EU on citizens' rights, opt into EU policies in home affairs issues and on the dispute settlement mechanism that would involve EU sanctions during the transition period. "If these disagreements persist, the transition is not a given," Barnier said.