Friday

9th Feb 2018

Ticker

Barnier: Brexit transition period is 'not a given'

By

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned the UK that the transition period London is seeking is "not a given". He told reporters Friday that "significant" disagreements exist between the UK and the EU on citizens' rights, opt into EU policies in home affairs issues and on the dispute settlement mechanism that would involve EU sanctions during the transition period. "If these disagreements persist, the transition is not a given," Barnier said.

MEPs want Volkswagen EU loan fraud report published

The European Investment Bank has kept a report explaining how it was tricked into giving Volkswagen Group a €400m loan secret. MEPs want to make it public, plus a paper with recommendations on how to prevent future deceptions.

Feature

EU bank courts controversy with €1.5bn gas pipe investment

The European Investment Bank will invest €1.5bn in a natural gas pipeline connecting Italy, Greece, and Albania. Critics say that this would damage the climate, and make Europe rely on Azerbaijan - which has a poor human rights track record.

UK slams EU's 'bad faith' on Brexit transition

Brexit secretary David Davis complained that releasing a document proposing sanctions if the UK did not respect the deal with the EU was "discourteous", in the most bad-tempered exchange of words so far between London and Brussels.

Rights watchdog to visit Turkey over rule of law

The Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe, is heading to Ankara next week. The trip follows new plans by Ankara to meet EU demands for reforms in areas like anti-terror legislation.

