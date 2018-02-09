By EUOBSERVER

Ska Keller, co-chair of the Green group in the European Parliament, condemned Friday the "shocking and inappropriate" comments about her by the Bulgarian deputy prime minister. Valeri Simeonov, the leader of the nationalist National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria party, said Keller was a "green Jihadist" and should be expelled from Bulgaria, after she took part in a protest against construction and road plans in the Pirin National Park.