By EUOBSERVER

Handing over the letter to trigger article 50 and launch the Brexit process cost the UK £985.50, the government revealed on Friday in a reply to a freedom of information request. The government explained "the article 50 letter was taken to Brussels by two civil servants travelling on Eurostar" on 29 March 2017. Their 'Business Premier' tickets cost £491.50 each, including £1.50 booking fee, and change fee amounted to £2.50.