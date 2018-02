By EUOBSERVER

Austrian deputy prime minister Heinz-Christian Strache said over the weekend that "Kosovo is without a doubt a part of Serbia." Strache, the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), told Serbian newspaper Politika that his party was against the recognition of Kosovo by Austria. He added, however, that "one cannot change that anymore". He said that Serbs in northern Kosovo should be granted "self-determination or autonomy".