By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission said Monday that the recognition of Kosovo is a matter for member states after Austria's vice-chancellor and far-right leader said over the weekend that Kosovo is a part of Serbia. Heinz-Christian Strache said his party does not support the recognition of Kosovo, which unilaterally broke away from Serbia in 2008. "We don't comment comments, the issue of recognition is for member states," a commission spokeswoman said.