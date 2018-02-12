By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission said Monday it expects Oxfam to "clarify allegations" of covering up its staff using prostitutes during a 2011 post-earthquake relief mission in Haiti, after a 2011 Oxfam internal investigation was revealed to the press on Friday. For its intervention in Haiti, Oxfam-UK received €1.7m from the EU. The commission said it's ready to "review" and eventually "cease funds" to partners who don't respect the EU's ethical standards.