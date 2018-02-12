Monday

12th Feb 2018

Ticker

EU threatens funding cut over Oxfam sex allegations

By

The European Commission said Monday it expects Oxfam to "clarify allegations" of covering up its staff using prostitutes during a 2011 post-earthquake relief mission in Haiti, after a 2011 Oxfam internal investigation was revealed to the press on Friday. For its intervention in Haiti, Oxfam-UK received €1.7m from the EU. The commission said it's ready to "review" and eventually "cease funds" to partners who don't respect the EU's ethical standards.

EU warns Turkey over 'threat' to Cyprus

The European Commission called on Ankara to refrain from doing "damage to good neighbourly relations", after Turkish vessels stop a rig from reaching a gas drilling zone.

Merkel defends her coalition government

The German chancellor admitted that the agreement with the social-democrats was "painful" but "acceptable", and insisted she wanted to stay in power for four years.

News in Brief

  1. EU threatens funding cut over Oxfam sex allegations
  2. EU employment rose 'more strongly than expected'
  3. EU Commission says Kosovo's recognition is for member states
  4. Greek PM calls for parliament to investigate Novartis scandal
  5. EU set for border agreement with Albania
  6. Commission 'to assess' air quality plans before commenting
  7. May's Brexit plans 'unclear' to 3 out of 4 Brits
  8. Kosovo is Serbia, says Austria's deputy PM

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  2. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  3. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  4. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  5. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  7. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  8. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  9. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  10. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  11. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  12. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days

Latest News

  1. Ukraine's fight against corruption has started to work
  2. EU warns Turkey over 'threat' to Cyprus
  3. Commission takes month to decide next move on air quality
  4. Few migrants returned to Turkey under 2016 deal
  5. Merkel defends her coalition government
  6. Spitzenkandidaten debate takes centre stage This WEEK
  7. Greek EU commissioner challenges bribery allegations
  8. Barnier warns UK Brexit transition period 'not a given'