By EUOBSERVER

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Cyprus and Greece on Tuesday not to "step over the line" in the Mediterranean and Aegean seas. "Opportunistic attempts concerning gas exploration off Cyprus and Aegean islets are not escaping our attention," he told MPs from his party. The warning comes as Turkish ships are blocking gas drilling off the Cypriot coast. The European Commission called on Turkey to refrain from any "threat".