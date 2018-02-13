By EUOBSERVER

The speaker of the Catalan parliament, Roger Torrent, announced on Tuesday that he will ask the European Court of Human Rights to guarantee the rights of separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to attend a parliamentary debate in Barcelona, in order to be elected president of the regional government. Puigdemont, who is in Belgium to escape charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement, risks arrest if he comes back to Spain.