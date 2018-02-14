Ticker
Tusk wants to end 'destructive emotions' in migrant relocation
By EUOBSERVER
European Council president Donald Tusk urged EU leaders on Tuesday to "put an end to the destructive emotions surrounding the issue of relocation" of asylum seekers. During a visit to Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Tusk said that the emotions "fuel populism and divide Europe" and that "if this issue is not resolved by ministers within the next months, we will need to find a solution at the June European Council".