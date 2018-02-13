Tuesday

Hungarian government to submit 'Stop Soros' bill

Hungary's government is to submit to parliament on Tuesday a bill targeting people and NGOs perceived to be helping migration, Bloomberg reported. The so-called "Stop Soros" bill, named after US financier George Soros, plans to register, penalise and possibly bar people it deems to be supporting illegal immigration. The bill, which critics say is an attempt to undermine democracy, is part of the campaign ahead of the 8 April elections.

Libya return demand triggers integration headaches

The UN migration agency (IOM) had planned to help return and integrate 5,000 people from Libya to their home countries, but ended up aiding 20,000 in 2017. The extra demand has piled on the pressure.

Pro-EU network teams up with VW for integrity event

European Movement International will host an event titled 'Integrity, transparency, and good corporate citizenship' in co-operation with Volkswagen Group, which carried out large-scale emissions fraud.

  1. Dutch foreign minister resigns over fake Putin meeting
  3. Assange loses appeal against warrant
  4. EU leaders to hold summit on illegal migration in September
  5. Tusk wants to end 'destructive emotions' in migrant relocation
  6. Catalan speaker goes to human rights court for Puigdemont
  7. Erdogan threatens Cyprus and Greece over sea rights
  8. Facebook violated German privacy rules

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  2. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  3. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  4. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  5. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  7. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  8. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  9. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  10. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  11. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  12. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days

  2. EU ombudsman urges Council to publish secret documents
  3. EU watchdogs warn of cryptocurrency price bubble
  4. UK and Ireland in push to break Northern Ireland deadlock
  6. Ukraine's fight against corruption has started to work
  7. EU warns Turkey over 'threat' to Cyprus
  8. Commission takes month to decide next move on air quality