By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's government is to submit to parliament on Tuesday a bill targeting people and NGOs perceived to be helping migration, Bloomberg reported. The so-called "Stop Soros" bill, named after US financier George Soros, plans to register, penalise and possibly bar people it deems to be supporting illegal immigration. The bill, which critics say is an attempt to undermine democracy, is part of the campaign ahead of the 8 April elections.