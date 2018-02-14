Wednesday

German hate speech law flawed, says Human Rights Watch

Germany's social media law, which bans hate speech and other online abuse, is being used as a template by autocratic governments in Russia and elsewhere to stifle free speech, says Human Rights Watch. "It is vague, over-broad, and turns private companies into overzealous censors to avoid steep fines, leaving users with no judicial oversight or right to appeal," said Wenzel Michalski, Germany director at Human Rights Watch.

Juncker to speak out on post-Juncker EU

The European Commission chief is to call on EU leaders to increase the EU budget after 2020 and choose his successor through the "Spitzenkandidat" process.

Libya return demand triggers reintegration headaches

The UN migration agency (IOM) had planned to help return and reintegrate 5,000 people from Libya to their home countries, but ended up aiding 20,000 in 2017. The extra demand has piled on the pressure.

Pro-EU network teams up with VW for integrity event

European Movement International will host an event titled 'Integrity, transparency, and good corporate citizenship' in co-operation with Volkswagen Group, which carried out large-scale emissions fraud.

