Ticker
EU cannot be built against nations, Juncker says
By EUOBSERVER
The European Union cannot be built against the European nations, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday, responding to UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson's comments that the EU is pursuing a similar goal to German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in trying to create a superstate. Juncker called Johnson's remarks "total nonsense". "I am strictly against a European super state, we are not the USA, we are the EU," he added.