Ticker
Serbia must recognise Kosovo's independence, says German FM
By EUOBSERVER
Germany's foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, says Serbia will have to recognise Kosovo's independence if it seeks to join the European Union. "If Serbia wants to move toward the EU, the building of the rule of law is a primary condition. But naturally so is the acceptance of Kosovo's independence," he said Wednesday in Pristina. EU states Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain do not recognise Kosovo as an independent state.