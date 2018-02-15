By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission on Thursday proposed to pay out a total of €100mn to France, Greece, Spain and Portugal to help areas hit by natural disasters. Portugal is set to receive the biggest share with €50.6mn, followed by the French regions of Saint-Martin and Guadeloupe (€49mn), Spain (€3.2), and the Greek island of Lesbos (€1.3mn). The money still needs approval from the European Parliament and member states, possibly in May.