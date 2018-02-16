Friday

Polish PM: Nord Stream 2 pipeline could prompt war

The planned German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would make an all-out Russian-Ukrainian war more likely, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Die Welt newspaper, ahead of his Berlin visit on Friday. He called the project "unnecessary, detrimental and divisive". The pipeline would bypass Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries. Morawiecki argued if Nord Stream 2 became operational, Russia could escalate the conflict in Ukraine by shutting off pipelines there.

Baltic states demand bigger EU budget

The leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania say in a joint letter that they are open to talks on creating "new own resources" for a bigger EU budget after the UK leaves the EU.

EU divided over Western Balkan enlargement

After the European Commission presented its Western Balkans strategy last week, with a view of possibly integrating the region by 2025, some EU ministers were less enthusiastic after their first discussion of the new policy.

Behind the scenes of the Nordic model

The Nordic is comprised of 74 regions and, combined, is the 12th largest economy in the world. The State of the Nordic Region 2018 gives a unique look behind the scenes of the world's most integrated region.

