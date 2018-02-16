By EUOBSERVER

The planned German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would make an all-out Russian-Ukrainian war more likely, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Die Welt newspaper, ahead of his Berlin visit on Friday. He called the project "unnecessary, detrimental and divisive". The pipeline would bypass Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries. Morawiecki argued if Nord Stream 2 became operational, Russia could escalate the conflict in Ukraine by shutting off pipelines there.