Three journalists - brothers Ahmet and Mehmet Altan, and Nazli Ilicak - were sentenced to prison for life on Friday by a court in Istanbul. They are accused of having participated in the failed July 2016 coup against president Erdogan through "subliminal messages" on TV and in articles. The sentence was declared just hours after another journalist, German-Turkish Deniz Yucel, was freed after a year in prison over espionage charges.