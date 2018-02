By EUOBSERVER

Spanish king Felipe VI will be in Barcelona next Sunday (25 February), for the first time since the 1 October independence referendum in Catalonia and the crisis between Spanish authorities and Catalan separatists. He will preside over a dinner ahead of the opening of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), one of Barcelona's main business events. Felipe VI has been, along prime minister Mariano Rajoy, a staunch critic of the separatists.