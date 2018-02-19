By EUOBSERVER

German automaker Daimler, which includes Mercedes, is suspected of having used devices to cheat emissions tests, German newspaper Bild on Sonntag said on Sunday. According to Bild, the software was found during a US investigation. The company said that the leaked documents were "obviously selectively" released to "harm Daimler and its 290,000 employees." The investigation follows the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal, which also started in the US.