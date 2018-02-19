Monday

19th Feb 2018

Ticker

Report: Daimler also cheated with diesel

By

German automaker Daimler, which includes Mercedes, is suspected of having used devices to cheat emissions tests, German newspaper Bild on Sonntag said on Sunday. According to Bild, the software was found during a US investigation. The company said that the leaked documents were "obviously selectively" released to "harm Daimler and its 290,000 employees." The investigation follows the Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal, which also started in the US.

MPs demand Council become more transparent

Three Dutch MPs, on behalf of 26 national parliamentary chambers across the EU, are demanding more transparency. 'The Eurogroup is the most opaque of them all,' complained Dutch MP Omtzigt.

Eurogroup starts process to pick new ECB chiefs

Eurozone finance ministers will pick who they recommend to become the European Central Bank vice-president - the choice is between their Spanish colleague Luis de Guindos, and the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Philip Lane.

Agenda

ECB, Budget, EU elections This WEEK

EU leaders will gather to begin talking about the 2019 election process and the post-2020 budget, while eurozone finance ministers will ponder choosing the next European Central Bank deputy chief.

News in Brief

  1. German poll puts far-right AfD ahead of SPD for first time
  2. Commissioners poised to join EU-Mexico trade talks
  3. Spain's De Guindos set to be appointed ECB vice-president
  4. Report: Daimler also cheated with diesel
  5. Bulgarian government condemns far-right march in capital
  6. Latvia's central bank chief under arrest
  7. Merkel: Nord Stream 2 pipeline poses 'no danger'
  8. Spanish king in Barcelona next week

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  2. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  4. EPSUMovie Premiere: 'Up to The Last Drop' - 22 February, Brussels
  5. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  6. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  8. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  9. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  10. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  11. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  12. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”

Latest News

  1. Conservative 'buccaneering Brexit' narrative unrealistic
  2. MPs demand Council become more transparent
  3. Eurogroup starts process to pick new ECB chiefs
  4. 'Fact of life': some EU funding in new tech will get lost
  5. EU asks charities to explain anti-abuse measures
  6. ECB, Budget, EU elections This WEEK
  7. EU states stay mute on implementation of mercury bill
  8. Baltic states demand bigger EU budget