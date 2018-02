By EUOBSERVER

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has for the first time overtaken the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in an opinion poll. According to a survey to be published by the Bild tabloid on Tuesday, 16 percent of respondents would vote for the AfD if there was a new election, compared to 15.5 percent who would chose the SPD. The CDU of chancellor Angela Merkel would get 32 percent.