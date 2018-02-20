Tuesday

Barroso lobbied Katainen for Goldman Sachs

Former commission president Jose Manuel Barroso lobbied for investment bank Goldman Sachs, according to a letter by Jyrki Katainen, EU commissioner for growth and investment - verifying media reports about a meeting with Barroso during which the two discussed "trade and defence". The information prompted lobbying transparency campaign group ALTER-EU to file a complaint urging the commission's ethics committee to re-assess its acceptance of Barroso's role at Goldman Sachs.

Katainen explains: My friend Barroso did not lobby me

Vice-president of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen tells EUobserver that he did most of the talking during a beer with the former commission chief, who now works for Goldman Sachs.

EU taxpayers risk bailing out MEP pension scheme

An MEP voluntary pension scheme is running a €326 million actuarial deficit. The Luxembourg-based fund, set to manage to scheme, is said to have invested the money in controversial sectors like the arms industry.

