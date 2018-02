By EUOBSERVER

A postal vote among some 450,000 German Social Democrat members has begun in order to get their approval of another 'Grand Coalition' lead by chancellor Angela Merkel. Deadline for voting is 2 March with the result expected on 4 March. SPD's youth and left wings are fiercely opposed to another governing term with Merkel, while others fear low support for the SPD should the deal be rejected, prompting new elections.