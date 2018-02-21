By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker announced Wednesday that his head of cabinet Martin Selmayr will become the institution's secretary general on 1 March, replacing Alexander Italianer. Selmayr will be replaced by his deputy, Spain's Clara Martinez Alberola, who will become the first woman at this position. Germany's Selmayr, often considered as the most powerful man in the commission, will now be in charge of the whole administration.