By EUOBSERVER

Belgian prime minister Charles Michel will host the heads of 11 EU member state governments at a royal castle outside the outskirts of Brussels ahead of Friday's informal summit of the EU-27, it was announced Wednesday. Michel will host discussions with Bulgaria, Germany, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain. Thursday's talks, at Chateau de Val Duchesse, are likely to focus on the 2020-2027 EU budget.