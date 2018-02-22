Thursday

Greek parliament to open probe on PMs and EU commissioner

The Greek parliament decided on Thursday to open an inquiry over allegations of corruption by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis. Among the 10 people named are two former prime ministers, Panagiotis Pikrammenos and Antonis Samaras, the governor of Greece's central bank Ioannis Stournaras, and EU commissioner Dimitri Avrampoulos. The investigation is supported by prime minister Alexis Tsipras, while opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accuses Tsipras of targeting opponents.

Opinion

Greek government's steady steps to exit bailout programme

Growth predictions are positive, exports increasing, unemployment dropping and credit-ratings up, says the head of Greece's Syriza delegation to the European Parliament. Now the government in Athens is looking to design its own reform programme.

Corruption report: Hungary gets worse, Italy makes progress

Italians, Czechs and Latvians perceive less corruption than a few years ago in Transparency International's annual ranking. The Berlin-based NGO said Finland was a 'worrying case', whilst Bulgaria - which holds the EU presidency - is EU's most corrupt.

