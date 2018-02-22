Ticker
Report: EU to increase sanctions on Myanmar
By EUOBSERVER
EU foreign ministers at their meeting on Monday (26 February) will call for additional sanctions against Myanmar. They will denounce the "disproportionate use of force and widespread and systematic grave human rights violations committed by the military and security forces," according to a draft text leaked to Agence Europe and approved by EU ambassadors Wednesday. Sanctions could include targeted measures against senior military officers and strengthening of the arms embargo.