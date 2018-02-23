By EUOBSERVER

A group of 34 MEPs has called on the European Commission to check whether Spanish legislation on public offence is "fully aligned" with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. The MEPs, from the Greens and GUE/NGL groups, as well as two liberals, say "freedom of expression under threat in Spain" after a rapper was sentenced for exaltation of terrorism and slander, a investigative book was seized and an exhibition "censored".