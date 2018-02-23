By EUOBSERVER

The highest minimum wage (€1,999 per month) is paid in Luxembourg, followed by Ireland (€1,614), the Netherlands (€1,578) and Belgium (€1,563), according to a Eurostat comparison of minimum wages in 22 EU countries released on Friday. When eliminating price differences the highest monthly minimum wage was almost three times higher than the lowest, which is paid in Bulgaria (€261 per month), followed by Lithuania (€400) and Romania (€408).