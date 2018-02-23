By EUOBSERVER

Romania's social democrat justice minister, Tudorel Toader, called on Thursday for the country's chief anti-corruption prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, to be removed from her post when presenting a 36-page report on alleged abuses by prosecutors. The speech triggered new street protests. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis rejected Toader's report, saying it "lacked clarity". Iohannis has the final say on firing any senior prosecutor.