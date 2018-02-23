Ticker
EU to double funding for Sahel forces
By EUOBSERVER
The European Union announced it will double its contribution, to €100 million, in support of the multinational G5 operation in West Africa's Sahel region at Friday's conference in Brussels, where 50 countries were represented. The force is aimed at fighting jihadists and support humanitarian and development work as the security situation in the region deteriorates. The EU money will be part of a total €414 million pledged by international donors.