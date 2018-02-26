Ticker
Orban suffers surprise setback at local by-election
By EUOBSERVER
Weeks before a general election (8 April), Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party suffered an unexpected defeat at a local government by-election on Sunday. The opposition-backed independent but political unknown candidate, Peter Marki-Zay, won with 57.5 percent against the Fidesz candidate Zoltan Hegedus getting 41.6 percent at the election for mayor of the southern town of Hodmezovasarhely. Fidesz has governed the city for the past two decades.