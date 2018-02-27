Ticker
Emissions trading system reform rubber-stamped for 2021-2030
By EUOBSERVER
Legislation which will govern the EU's emissions trading system (ETS) for the 2021-2030 period was formally approved by the Council of the EU on Tuesday, the last step in the legislative machine. The new rules will make pollution credits increasingly scarce, with the hope that it will give an incentive to heavy polluters to switch to greener sources of energy. The price of ETS credits has been slowly increasing recently.