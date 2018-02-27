Tuesday

27th Feb 2018

Ticker

Emissions trading system reform rubber-stamped for 2021-2030

By

Legislation which will govern the EU's emissions trading system (ETS) for the 2021-2030 period was formally approved by the Council of the EU on Tuesday, the last step in the legislative machine. The new rules will make pollution credits increasingly scarce, with the hope that it will give an incentive to heavy polluters to switch to greener sources of energy. The price of ETS credits has been slowly increasing recently.

Opinion

On breast cancer our work is far from over

Breast cancer is still the most frequent cause of cancer death for women in Europe - but life expectancy of patients in Romania or Poland are lower than the EU average, and screening programmes vary hugely.

EU can't fish off Western Sahara coast, rules top court

The Western Sahara, annexed by Morocco, is off limits to a new fisheries deal between the EU and Morocco, following a verdict by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. The current agreement runs out in July.

Journalist murder shocks Slovakia

The reporter's research on alleged Italian mafia links with EU farm funds in Slovakia has been hinted at as a possible motive for his murder.

Opinion

The great EU corporate tax lie

Attempts by the European Commission to 'sell' the new Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base as a measure against tax avoidance are disingenuous at best, say three MEPs from smaller member states.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  2. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections
  4. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  5. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  6. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  7. Macedonian Human Rights MovementEuropean Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  9. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  10. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  12. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7