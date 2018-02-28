Wednesday

Macedonia offers four options to solve name dispute

Macedonia has presented four options to settle a decades-long dispute with Greece over its name, prime minister Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday after attending a summit on the Western Balkans in London. The are: Republic of North Macedonia, Republic of Upper Macedonia, Republic of Vardar Macedonia and Republic of Macedonia (Skopje). Macedonia hopes to find agreement with Greece before an EU meeting in June and a NATO summit in July.

At the court of the kings of the EU bubble

The elevation of Martin Selmayr to the position of secretary general highlights how far the EU Commission has gone in disconnecting itself from what it is supposed to represent: the general interest.

What might be next in EU-Ukraine relations?

The EU-Ukraine association deal - probably the most explosive EU deal with a third country in history - was long on open markets and trade barriers, but quiet on welfare states, poverty and inequality: all of which feed populism.

Scotland and Wales brace for UK clash on Brexit

Scotland and Wales are seeking to prevent the UK from retaining powers over areas like agriculture and fisheries in a move that could lead to a constitutional crisis ahead of an EU summit on Brexit in late March.

